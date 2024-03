Celtic have moved back to the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to a 3-1 victory at home to St Johnstone.

They're now a point clear of Rangers, who could go back above them tomorrow.

Third-placed Hearts lost 2-1 away at Ross County, who move a point off safety, while Kilmarnock thrashed St Mirren 5-2 to leapfrog them into fourth.

Hibs beat bottom side Livingston 3-nil, with Aberdeen 1-nil winners at Motherwell.