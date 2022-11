Celtic scored two late goals to beat Dundee United 4-2 and move seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The bottom side thought they'd got a draw when they equalised in the 87th minute at Parkhead - but the champions hit back.

Franny Kiernan reports

Ross County were 3-2 winners against St Mirren as they moved level on points with Kilmarnock - who are just outside the relegation places.