Celtic thrashed Hibs 6-1 to extend their advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 5 points.

James Forrest got a hat-trick for the champions at Parkhead.

Franny Kiernan reports

Bottom of the table Ross County and second from bottom Dundee United drew 1-1 in their clash at Victoria Park.

Kilmarnock extended their unbeaten run to three games with a goalless draw at St Mirren.

While Livingston beat St Johnstone 1-nil.