Celtic extend lead at top of Scottish Premiership

Oct 8, 2022 14:10 By radiokerrynews
Celtic secured a dramatic 2-1 victory at St Johnstone to move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The champions conceded an injury time equaliser before hitting back with a winner with almost the final kick of the game.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers can move back within two points of their Glasgow rivals by beating third placed St Mirren this afternoon.

Hibs are attempting to make it four wins in a row in their match with Motherwell.

Strugglers Ross County are taking on Livingston, while bottom side Dundee United meet Aberdeen in an evening kick-off.

