Advertisement
Sport

Celtic cruise into last-16 of Scottish Cup

Jan 21, 2023 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Celtic cruise into last-16 of Scottish Cup Celtic cruise into last-16 of Scottish Cup
Share this article

Celtic have cruised into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-nil thrashing of Morton.

The Premiership champions have stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 17 matches.

Franny Kiernan reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus