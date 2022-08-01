Advertisement
Sport

Celtic begin season with win

Aug 1, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Celtic begin season with win
Celtic have begun their Scottish Premiership title defence with a 2-nil victory over Aberdeen.

A stunning strike from Jota sealed the win in the second-half after Stephen Welsh's early header.

