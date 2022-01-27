Celtic beat Hearts as they remain four points off leaders Rangers

Celtic were 2-1 winners away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night.
They remain four points adrift of leaders Rangers, who had to battle for a 1-nil win at home to Livingston.
Advertisement
Celtic were 2-1 winners away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night.
They remain four points adrift of leaders Rangers, who had to battle for a 1-nil win at home to Livingston.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus