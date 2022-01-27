Advertisement
Sport

Celtic beat Hearts as they remain four points off leaders Rangers

Jan 27, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Celtic beat Hearts as they remain four points off leaders Rangers Celtic beat Hearts as they remain four points off leaders Rangers
Share this article

Celtic were 2-1 winners away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership last night.

They remain four points adrift of leaders Rangers, who had to battle for a 1-nil win at home to Livingston.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus