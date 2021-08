Celtic have thrashed Dundee 6-nil to secure their first victory of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored a hat trick, with over 24-thousand fans enjoying the match inside Parkhead.

Jack MacKenzie struck a dramatic injury time winner as Aberdeen came from behind to beat Livingston 2-1.

Advertisement

Hibs have beaten Ross County 3-nil, while St Johnstone and Motherwell drew 1-all.