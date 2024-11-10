Advertisement
Celtic at Killie this afternoon

Nov 10, 2024 10:43 By radiokerrysport
Aberdeen have moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after thrashing Dundee 4-1 at Pittodrie.

It means Celtic need to win away at Kilmarnock this afternoon if they're to return to the summit.

Third-placed Rangers will look to ease some of the pressure on manager Philippe Clement when they host Hearts in the late game.

Dundee United eased past Ross County 3-nil, Motherwell beat St Johnstone 2-1, while bottom side Hibs suffered a 2-1 loss to St Mirren.

((Kil v Cel 3.00, Ran v Hea 5.00))

