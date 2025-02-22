Advertisement
Sport

Celtic at Hibs this lunchtime

Feb 22, 2025 11:42 By radiokerrysport
Celtic could move 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this lunchtime.

Brendan Rodgers' side play Hibernian at Easter Road from half 12.

At 3pm, second-placed Rangers host St Mirren.

