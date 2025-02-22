Celtic at Hibs this lunchtime

Celtic could move 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this lunchtime.
Brendan Rodgers' side play Hibernian at Easter Road from half 12.
At 3pm, second-placed Rangers host St Mirren.
Advertisement
Celtic could move 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership this lunchtime.
Brendan Rodgers' side play Hibernian at Easter Road from half 12.
At 3pm, second-placed Rangers host St Mirren.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus