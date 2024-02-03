Celtic at Aberdeen this lunchtime

((Abe v Cel 1230, Others 1500))

Celtic will at the very least maintain their five point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a win at managerless Aberdeen at lunchtime.

Peter Leven is in caretaker charge of the hosts at Pittodrie after the sacking of Barry Robson this week.

Rangers will try to keep the pressure on the table toppers by taking three points from their game with strugglers Livingston at Ibrox.

Hearts can increase their grip on third place with a victory at Dundee.

Hibs host St Mirren, Motherwell take on Kilmarnock and Ross County play St Johnstone.