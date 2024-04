It's as you were in the Scottish Premiership title race after a thrilling Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic ended 3-all.

Celtic twice had the lead having been 2-nil up at half time and 3-2 in front in the closing stages.

But Rabbi Matondo's 93rd minute goal secured the hosts a draw at Ibrox.

Advertisement

Celtic remain a point clear at the top of the table but Rangers have a game in hand.