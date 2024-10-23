Celtic and Man City In Action Tonight

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his team to keep Ademola Lookman quiet if they're to beat Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The pair worked together at Leicester and Rodgers tried to sign him during his first spell at Celtic.

Lookman helped the Italian side win the Europa League in May with three goals in the final.

Rodgers says the dangerous forward is a real talent.

Elsewhere Liverpool are away to RB Leipzig.

Reds forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury against Chelsea on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8-o'clock.

At the same time Manchester City host Sparta Prague, while there's a huge clash between European heavyweights as Barcelona entertain Bayern Munich.