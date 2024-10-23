Advertisement
Sport

Celtic and Man City In Action Tonight

Oct 23, 2024 11:28 By radiokerrysport
Celtic and Man City In Action Tonight
Share this article

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned his team to keep Ademola Lookman quiet if they're to beat Atalanta in the Champions League tonight.

The pair worked together at Leicester and Rodgers tried to sign him during his first spell at Celtic.

Lookman helped the Italian side win the Europa League in May with three goals in the final.

Advertisement

Rodgers says the dangerous forward is a real talent.

Elsewhere Liverpool are away to RB Leipzig.

Advertisement

Reds forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury against Chelsea on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 8-o'clock.

At the same time Manchester City host Sparta Prague, while there's a huge clash between European heavyweights as Barcelona entertain Bayern Munich.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Wins For Villa And Arsenal In Champions League
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Wins For Villa And Arsenal In Champions League
Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee TY Fashion Show Event October 24th
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus