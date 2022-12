Celtic have regained their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-nil win at Aberdeen.

Franny Kiernan reports

Just two other top flight games have survived the weather as domestic action resumes following the World Cup break.

Hearts host Kilmarnock, while St Johnstone go to Ross County.

Motherwell against St Mirren was postponed and Livingston's game with Dundee United didn't pass this morning's pitch inspection.