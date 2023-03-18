Celtic 9 clear

Celtic have restored their nine point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming back from a goal down to beat 10-man Hibs 3-1.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers narrowed the gap earlier as they won 4-2 at Motherwell - who also had a player sent-off.

Aberdeen have made it three top-flight victories in a row after getting past third placed Hearts 3-nil.

Dundee United remain bottom following a 1-all draw with St Mirren, while it was the same score between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

Livingston were 2-1 winners against Ross County.