Advertisement
Sport

Celtic 9 clear

Mar 18, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Celtic 9 clear Celtic 9 clear
Share this article

Celtic have restored their nine point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after coming back from a goal down to beat 10-man Hibs 3-1.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers narrowed the gap earlier as they won 4-2 at Motherwell - who also had a player sent-off.

Advertisement

Aberdeen have made it three top-flight victories in a row after getting past third placed Hearts 3-nil.

Dundee United remain bottom following a 1-all draw with St Mirren, while it was the same score between Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

Livingston were 2-1 winners against Ross County.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus