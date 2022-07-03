Advertisement
Sport

Cavan win relegation play-off

Jul 3, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Cavan have beaten Westmeath 1-13 to 1-9 in their TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship relegation play-off.

Geraldine Sheridan with the Cavan goal at Longford's Pearse Park as they performed an impressive late come back.

