Cavan win relegation play-off

Cavan have beaten Westmeath 1-13 to 1-9 in their TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship relegation play-off.
Geraldine Sheridan with the Cavan goal at Longford's Pearse Park as they performed an impressive late come back.
