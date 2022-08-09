Advertisement
Sport

Causeway Dominate Terrace Talk Hurling Team Of County Championship

Aug 9, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Causeway Dominate Terrace Talk Hurling Team Of County Championship Causeway Dominate Terrace Talk Hurling Team Of County Championship
Share this article

Newly-crowned County Senior Hurling Champions, Causeway have 9 players on the Terrace Talk Team of the Championship.

Beaten finalists Ballyduff have four players among the 15.

The team in full is:

Advertisement

In goal, John Mike Dooley, Causeway.

Full backs - Adam Segal (Ballyduff), Muiris Delaney (Causeway) and Kyle O'Connor (Ballyduff).

Half-backs - Tommy Barrett (Causeway), Jason Diggins (Causeway) and Eoin Ross (Ballyduff).

Advertisement

Michael Leane (Ballyheigue) and Brandon Barrett (Causeway) are in midfield.

Half-forwards - Paul McGrath (Causeway), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff) and Colum Harty (Causeway).

Full-forwards - Dan Goggin (Causeway), Robert Monahan (Kilmoyley) and Gavin Dooley (Causeway).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus