Causeway Dominate Terrace Talk Hurling Team Of County Championship

Newly-crowned County Senior Hurling Champions, Causeway have 9 players on the Terrace Talk Team of the Championship.

Beaten finalists Ballyduff have four players among the 15.

The team in full is:

Advertisement

In goal, John Mike Dooley, Causeway.

Full backs - Adam Segal (Ballyduff), Muiris Delaney (Causeway) and Kyle O'Connor (Ballyduff).

Half-backs - Tommy Barrett (Causeway), Jason Diggins (Causeway) and Eoin Ross (Ballyduff).

Advertisement

Michael Leane (Ballyheigue) and Brandon Barrett (Causeway) are in midfield.

Half-forwards - Paul McGrath (Causeway), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff) and Colum Harty (Causeway).

Full-forwards - Dan Goggin (Causeway), Robert Monahan (Kilmoyley) and Gavin Dooley (Causeway).