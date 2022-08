Causeway are the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Champions after a five point win over rivals Ballyduff yesterday afternoon.

Stephen Goggins men triumphed on a 2-15 to 0-16 scoreline at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Afterwards, Mike O'Halloran spoke to Causeway Chairman, Jeremiah Canty.

Mike also caught up with selector, John Joe Canty.