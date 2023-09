Mike Catt insists Mack Hansen’s absence from the Ireland squad to play Romania tomorrow is not down to disciplinary reasons.

The Connacht wing was a surprise omission from the matchday squad for Ireland’s first World Cup pool fixture.

Catt insists Hansen’s absence is on the level

The tournament itself gets underway tonight with one of the most eagerly-awaited fixtures.

Hosts France play the All Blacks at the Stade de France.