Team Garvey’s Castleisland have their first win in the Miss Quote.ie Women’s Super League.

They defeated Fr.Mathews 73-58.

Top scorers:

Team Garveys Marys

Le'Jzae Davidson 30

Lorraine Scanlon 17

Deirdre Geaney 14

Fr.Mathews

Shannon Brady 20

Grainne Dwyer 13

Aisling McCann 12

Today in Round 2 of the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Super League Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Moycullen from 3.

Alan Cantwell reports