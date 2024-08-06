Castleisland trained Knockeen dazzles in St Leger quarterfinals

The Daniel O’Rahilly trained Knockeen Dazzler clocked the fastest time in the quarterfinals of the Willwego.com Irish St Leger at Limerick Stadium on Saturday night.

This wonderful son of Laughil Blake – Love Island produced a fast time of 29.49 along with a sectional of 2.76 and won by four and a half lengths with the Pat Buckley trained Coolavanny Otto back in second place.

It was a dominant performance from the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial winner who is now the joint 7/2 favourite to win the €30,000 prize.

Young Lucy Roche had a brilliant night at the Treaty track with Hazelhill Bucko running a brilliant race to win heat 3. This son of Dromana Bucko – Flat White showed great early pace to win in a career best 29.65 with just a neck separating him and the Brendan Maunsell trained In Good Time. Kilcolgan Witney grabbed third place for trainer Neilus O’Connell.

The second heat was won by Ballyhimikin Rex who beat Miami King and Ventry Faith in a very good time of 29.55. This talented son of Ballyhimikin Jet – Slaneyside Poppy can never be underestimated as he has plenty of gears.

The opening heat was won by the Paul Hennessy trained Barefoot On Fire in 29.56. He led near the line to deny defending champion Clonbrien Treaty by ¾ of a length with Extra Gain back in third for Gerry Holian. A brilliant night in the Willwego.com Irish St Leger.