St. Mary's Castleisland had an 89-72 win over Tipp Talons in the Men's Development League to set-up a semi-final against Carrick Cruisers in Monaghan.

Mary's had trailed by six at the half time interval but a huge third quarter saw them turn the game around to take the win comfortably.

Top scorers for St. Mary's were Seamus Brosnan 41 and Cian Clernon 34.