Advertisement
Sport

Castleisland Desmonds into the Munster Ladies Football Semi Final

Nov 21, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Castleisland Desmonds into the Munster Ladies Football Semi Final Castleisland Desmonds into the Munster Ladies Football Semi Final
Share this article

Desmonds beat Killrossanty Brickeys by 2 points to reach the Munster Intermediate Ladies Club Football Semi Final.

Paul Murphy reports:

Advertisement

Castleisland Desmonds Manager Denis Kerin:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus