Advertisement
Sport

Castleisland Desmonds into County final

Sep 22, 2024 15:39 By radiokerrysport
Castleisland Desmonds into County final
Share this article

Castleisland Desmonds are into the Bon Secours Senior Ladies County Football Championship Semi Final defeating Dr Crokes on a score of Castleisland Desmonds 0-10 Dr Crokes 0-7.

Diarmuid Kearney reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Templenoe into quarter finals of County Championship after Extra Time win
Advertisement
Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Advertisement

Recommended

Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship
Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Kerry FC Academy Review
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus