Castleisland Desmonds into County final

Castleisland Desmonds are into the Bon Secours Senior Ladies County Football Championship Semi Final defeating Dr Crokes on a score of Castleisland Desmonds 0-10 Dr Crokes 0-7.
Diarmuid Kearney reports
