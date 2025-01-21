Castleisland Community College contest National Cup Final this afternoon

Castleisland Community College today contest the Boys U16 A National Cup Final.
The National Arena in Tallaght is the venue from 2 as they go up against Coláiste Éanna.
Castleisland coach Maurice Casey
Advertisement
Castleisland Community College today contest the Boys U16 A National Cup Final.
The National Arena in Tallaght is the venue from 2 as they go up against Coláiste Éanna.
Castleisland coach Maurice Casey
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus