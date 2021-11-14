Castlegregory are County Junior Football Champions following a comprehensive 3-17 to 0-12 win over 14 man Firies

It was end to end in the opening stages in Austin Stack Park, with Firies leading by the bare minimum 3 points to 2 after 10 minutes.

Castlegregory pulled back a few nice scores to lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the first water break.

But on 22 minutes, a well worked goal from Maurice O Connell pushed Castlegregory into a 4 point lead, 1-5 to 0-4, was followed by another from Thomas O Donnell, both goals taken beautifully. 2-5 to 0-4 on 23 minutes.

In an incident packed end to the first half, Firies goalkeeper saw red in the concession of a penalty, Billy O Rourke taking down the oncoming runner.

Goals were the order of the first half for Castle, with the penalty converted into the Michels end by Alan Fitzgerald. Half time score Castlegregory 3-7 Firies 0-7.

The game as a spectacle ended at the half time whistle, Firies found it very tough to play with 14 men.

Castle outscored Firies 6 points to 4 up to the second half water break, leading by 3-13 to 0-11.

So Castlegregory are Kerry Junior Football Champions, winning out on a score line of 3-17 to 0-12.