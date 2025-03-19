Casey And Kleyn On The Brink Of Return From Injury

The Munster squad are continuing preparations at the HPC ahead of Friday night’s URC Round 13 clash against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun (7.35pm).

On the injury front, Patrick Campbell (shoulder) and Cian Hurley (knee) both returned against Leicester Tigers on Friday and came through the game with no issues.

There were no injury concerns in the 24-man squad following the game.

There is positive news for Craig Casey (knee), Jean Kleyn (thigh) and Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) as they are all increasing their training exposures.

The Munster squad to face Glasgow will be named at midday on Thursday.

Continuing to rehab: Shane Daly (hamstring), Diarmuid Kilgallen (thigh), Mike Haley (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (thigh), Thaakir Abrahams (shoulder), Liam Coombes (chest), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles), Roman Salanoa (knee).