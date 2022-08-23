Carty named new Connacht captain

Jack Carty has been named the new captain at Connacht.
The assumes the role from Jarrad Butler, who has been the province’s skipper since 2018.
Butler and Bundee Aki will be Carty’s vice captains this season
