Carsley set to hold talks with English FA about his future

Jul 10, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Lee Carsley is set to hold talks with the English FA about his future as under-21 manager.

The former Republic of Ireland international guided England to the European title at the weekend after a 1-nil win over Spain in the final.

It's understood a number of clubs are interested in acquiring Carsley's signature.

But the FA are believed to be keen to retain his services.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five year contract - keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

After coming through their academy, he's now spent over 20 years at Celtic.

