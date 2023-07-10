Carsley set to hold talks with English FA about his future

Lee Carsley is set to hold talks with the English FA about his future as under-21 manager.

The former Republic of Ireland international guided England to the European title at the weekend after a 1-nil win over Spain in the final.

It's understood a number of clubs are interested in acquiring Carsley's signature.

But the FA are believed to be keen to retain his services.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has signed a new five year contract - keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

After coming through their academy, he's now spent over 20 years at Celtic.