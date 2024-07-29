Carmac King Remains Unbeaten In Irish St Leger

Heat 7 of the Willwego.com Irish St Leger was won by the Champion 550 winner Carmac King for trainer Owen McKenna and owner Timmy Carmody from Ardfert, County Kerry. He obliged as the 4/7 favourite and went on to win easy by seven lengths in 29.56.

The Pat Buckley trained Unanimouspanther was the fastest heat winner in the second round of the Willwego.com Irish St Leger at Limerick on Saturday night.

This talented son of Droopys Sydney – Mystical Moll was paw-perfect from start to finish as he cruised to victory in a stunning time of 29.24, half a length off the track record! It was a brilliant display from the Kasko National Produce Stakes winner who is now the one to beat in this competition for his owner Ciaran O’Sullivan from Milford, County Cork.

There were some other notable performances with the Paul Hennessy trained Jaytee Craze digging deep to win the final heat of the night in 29.43, beating his kennelmate Barefoot On Fire by a neck.

The Garry Dempsey trained Miami King produced another cracking run when winning heat 5 in a time of 30.05. He seems to love the Limerick venue as he came from behind to beat Race of Champions winner Coolavanny Otto by two and a half lengths.

Drombeg Rio also remains unbeaten in this year’s Irish St Leger as this son of Grangeview Ten – Grangeview Nifty made all to win in 29.80 for Master Even McAuliffe.

Heat 3 was won by the Daniel Jones owned Blastoff Salah who worked hard to come from behind and win in 29.80. In Good Time returned to winning ways for trainer Brendan Maunsell as he won his heat in 29.62 with Con & Annie Kirby Memorial winner Knockeen Dazzler grabbing second place.

The opening heat was won by Roanna Bonnie in 29.42 for young Breda Boyle and Patrick Sheehy. The defending champion Clonbrien Treaty was a length and a half back in second place after setting the pace early.

All the results and reports from all of our stadia can be found on Talking Dogs.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “There were a few track records broken around the country on Saturday night and Unanimouspanther rattled the 550 in Limerick. It was a stunning display which now makes him the one to beat in this classic. Paul Hennessy and Owen McKenna had a good night with their qualifiers while Miami King is proving very strong for Garry Dempsey. It’s a brilliant competition with defending champion Clonbrien Treaty still going well.”

