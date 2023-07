Carlos Alcaraz is safely into the third round following a straight sets win over Alexandre Muller.

Earlier today, Daniil Medvedev wrapped up a straight sets win over Adrian Mannarino.

While sixth seed Holger Rune downed Roberto Carballes Baena.

Still to come this evening, women’s top seed Iga Swiatek plays Petra Martic for a place in the last-16.

There have been second round wins today for second seed Aryna Sabalenka and two-time former champ, Petra Kvitova.