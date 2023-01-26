Carefully Selected set to be favourite for Thyestes Chase

The Willie Mullins trained 'Carefully Selected' is set to go off favourite for the 'Thyestes Chase' at Gowran Park this afternoon.
18 runners will go to post for the 3 mile chase at 2.50.
