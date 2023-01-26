Advertisement
Sport

Carefully Selected set to be favourite for Thyestes Chase

Jan 26, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
The Willie Mullins trained 'Carefully Selected' is set to go off favourite for the 'Thyestes Chase' at Gowran Park this afternoon.

18 runners will go to post for the 3 mile chase at 2.50.

