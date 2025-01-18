Cardiff win the South Wales Derby; Wins for QPR and Hull

Cardiff have claimed the bragging rights over south Wales rivals Swansea with a 3-nil victory in their derby clash in the Championship.

Bottom side Plymouth lost 1-nil to QPR, while Hull beat Millwall by the same score in the other early kick-off.

Among the 3 o'clock games, Sheffield United hope to end the day top of the table by getting a win against Norwich.

Fifth-placed Blackburn go to an Oxford side hoping to make it six unbeaten, with play-off chasing Middlesbrough at struggling Portsmouth.