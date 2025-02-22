Cardiff outing for Ireland this afternoon

Ireland's Six Nations campaign continues later.

Simon Easterby's side are in Cardiff for a meeting with Wales from 2.15pm.

Ireland remain unbeaten in this season's competition, while Wales are still searching for their first win.

Advertisement

From 4.45, England play Scotland at Twickenham.

==

The Ireland under-20s suffered a 20 points to 12 defeat to Wales in Newport last night.

Advertisement

It's Ireland's second loss in this year's tournament.

Elsewhere, England hammered Scotland by 57 points to 13.