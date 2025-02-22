Advertisement
Cardiff outing for Ireland this afternoon

Feb 22, 2025 11:39 By radiokerrysport
Cardiff outing for Ireland this afternoon
Ireland's Six Nations campaign continues later.

Simon Easterby's side are in Cardiff for a meeting with Wales from 2.15pm.

Ireland remain unbeaten in this season's competition, while Wales are still searching for their first win.

From 4.45, England play Scotland at Twickenham.

The Ireland under-20s suffered a 20 points to 12 defeat to Wales in Newport last night.

It's Ireland's second loss in this year's tournament.

Elsewhere, England hammered Scotland by 57 points to 13.

