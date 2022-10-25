Carbery to train fully with Irish squad this week

Joey Carbery will train fully with the Irish squad this week.

The Munster out-half was an injury concern having been withdrawn during Munster's loss to Leinster last weekend.

Tadhg Beirne will gradually return to training, as will Jamison Gibson Park and Jacob Stockdale after their respective knocks.

Tadhg Furlong and Peter O'Mahony will also train later this week.

The Irish squad gathered together last night ahead of the November internationals.

Leinster Rugby has secured its long-term future at the RDS.

The province has confirmed it has agreed a new 25-year agreement with the RDS.

Leinster first played at the Ballsbridge venue in 2005, before making it their permanent home two years later.