Advertisement
Sport

Carbery to train fully with Irish squad this week

Oct 25, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Carbery to train fully with Irish squad this week Carbery to train fully with Irish squad this week
Share this article

Joey Carbery will train fully with the Irish squad this week.

The Munster out-half was an injury concern having been withdrawn during Munster's loss to Leinster last weekend.

Tadhg Beirne will gradually return to training, as will Jamison Gibson Park and Jacob Stockdale after their respective knocks.

Advertisement

Tadhg Furlong and Peter O'Mahony will also train later this week.

The Irish squad gathered together last night ahead of the November internationals.

==

Advertisement

Leinster Rugby has secured its long-term future at the RDS.

The province has confirmed it has agreed a new 25-year agreement with the RDS.

Leinster first played at the Ballsbridge venue in 2005, before making it their permanent home two years later.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus