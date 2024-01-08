Carbery to leave Munster

Munster have confirmed that Joey Carbery has made the decision to depart the province for a new playing opportunity outside of Ireland at the end of the current campaign.

Now in his sixth season at the province, Carbery helped Munster to the URC title last year and ended the campaign as our top points scorer with 124 points in 17 appearances.

The out-half is due to return to action shortly having sustained a wrist injury against Benetton in October.

Carbery hit the ground running after joining from Leinster in 2018 and scored six tries in his first 15 appearances, earning a nomination for the 2018/19 Munster Rugby Player of the Year award.

He has gone on to make 56 Munster appearances and score 477 points to date. A 37-cap Ireland international, Carbery has earned 25 of those international caps since joining the province.

Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree said: “Joey has contributed a huge amount to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch since joining six years ago.

“A fantastic professional, he has been a pleasure to coach and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

“We will wish him and his family all the best when the time comes but there is still plenty of rugby to be played this season.”

Joey Carbery said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Munster Rugby and the Munster fans for the last six seasons.

“I’ve loved every minute, through the good and bad days. Thomond Park and Musgrave Park will always be special places for me.

“I’m excited for a fresh start next season but motivated to give my best and end this season on a high.”