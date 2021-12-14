Carbery facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines

Joey Carbery finds himself in a race to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The Munster out-half must undergo surgery on Thursday having sustained a fractured elbow in last week’s win away to Wasps.

Carbery only returned from 13-months out with an ankle injury in February.

Meanwhile, the 14 Munster players who returned from Cape Town at the weekend have been ruled out of Saturday’s game with Castres.

They must undergo a further spell of isolation.

Leinster and Montpellier have confirmed additional COVID-19 cases ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter.

Leinster managed to return to training today, but the Top 14 side are preparing in smaller groups having confirmed five cases.

Montpellier will conduct another round of testing tomorrow.