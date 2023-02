Joey Carbery has been recalled to the Ireland squad with captain Johnny Sexton remaining a doubt for this weekend’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

Sexton continues to rehab after suffering a groin injury against Franc.

Carbery has been called up to offer another option at out-half along with Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has also added Leinster back row Scott Penny and Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell to his squad.