Carabao Cup Latest

Brentford were the big casualties among last night's Carabao Cup third round ties.

They lost 6-5 in a shootout at home to League Two strugglers Gillingham following a 1-all draw.

Everton are also out after they were thrashed 4-1 by Bournemouth at the Vitality.

Advertisement

Manager Frank Lampard believes he was right to make eleven changes to his team.

Their opponents made nine alterations to their side, with one more round of Premier League games to go before the World Cup break.

Lampard says, as much as he wanted to get to the last-16 in the cup, it was a worthwhile exercise.



Advertisement

Elsewhere, ex-Republic of Ireland winger Mark Kennedy saw his Lincoln City side win 3-1 at Bristol City.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester ran out 3-nil winners at home to Newport.

MK Dons beat Morecambe 2-nil, Burnley were 3-1 winners over Crawley Town and Charlton overcame Stevenage 5-4 on penalties after a 1-all draw.

Advertisement

Caoimhin Kelleher will make his first start of the season for Liverpool tonight, as they entertain Derby County.

The tie of the round sees Manchester City face Chelsea.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are at home to Brighton.

Advertisement

Tottenham go to Nottingham Forest.

Wolves face Leeds.

West Ham take on Championship high-flyers Blackburn.

Advertisement

Newcastle host Crystal Palace

And managerless Southampton take on Sheffield Wednesday.