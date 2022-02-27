Carabao Cup final headlines cross channel soccer action today

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for Liverpool in this afternoon's Carabao Cup final.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper will feature in the game against Chelsea at Wembley.

Kick off is at 4.30pm.

The match takes place a day after Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich, handed stewardship of the club over to trustees of its charitable foundation.

The Russian billionaire is believed to be stepping back to safeguard Chelsea's reputation, following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League is now six points.

Phil Foden's late goal earned Pep Guardiola's side a 1-nil win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Two of the Premier League's top-four hopefuls go to battle later.

West Ham welcome in-form Wolves to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are in sixth going into the game - two points and two places ahead of their opponents.

Kick off is at 2pm.

Celtic will look to maintain their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership today.

They're away to Hibernian at 12-noon, with second-placed Rangers hosting Motherwell at 3pm.

Ange Postecoglou's side have a three-point advantage over their Glasgow rivals at the summit.