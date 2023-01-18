Advertisement
Sport

Caoimhin Kelleher helps Liverpool keep clean sheet in FA Cup

Jan 18, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Caoimhin Kelleher helps Liverpool keep clean sheet in FA Cup Caoimhin Kelleher helps Liverpool keep clean sheet in FA Cup
Share this article

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher helped Liverpool keep a first clean sheet on the road since September, as they reached the FA Cup fourth round.

A long range effort from Harvey Elliott saw Jurgen Klopp's side win 1-nil away to Wolves to set up a round-4 trip to their bogey team, Brighton.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made 8 changes to his starting 11 last night.

Advertisement

He says there are places up for grabs in the Liverpool team going forward.

====

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long netted the winner as Birmingham won 2-1 at Forest Green.

Advertisement

Ireland international Mark Sykes scored Bristol City's first in a 2-1 extra time win at Swansea last night.

There's one more third round replay tonight, with Leeds United welcoming Championship side Cardiff City to Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 7.45, and the winners will be away to either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in round 4.

Advertisement

====

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus