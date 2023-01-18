Caoimhin Kelleher helps Liverpool keep clean sheet in FA Cup

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher helped Liverpool keep a first clean sheet on the road since September, as they reached the FA Cup fourth round.

A long range effort from Harvey Elliott saw Jurgen Klopp's side win 1-nil away to Wolves to set up a round-4 trip to their bogey team, Brighton.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made 8 changes to his starting 11 last night.

He says there are places up for grabs in the Liverpool team going forward.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long netted the winner as Birmingham won 2-1 at Forest Green.

Ireland international Mark Sykes scored Bristol City's first in a 2-1 extra time win at Swansea last night.

There's one more third round replay tonight, with Leeds United welcoming Championship side Cardiff City to Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 7.45, and the winners will be away to either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in round 4.

====