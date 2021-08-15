Can Kane Cancel City Chances Of Victory Over Spurs

All eyes will be on Tottenham's team sheet ahead of their opening Premier League game against Manchester City this afternoon.

Spurs welcome champions City to north London in the main game of the day.

It's not yet known if Harry Kane will play against the club who tried to buy him over the summer.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at half-past-4.

Before that, Newcastle kick off against West Ham inside the hour from 2-o'clock.

The Hammers will be hoping to build on their impressive run last season.

Advertisement

Manager David Moyes wants his players to prove their sixth-place finish was no fluke...