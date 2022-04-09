Camogie Relegation Playoff wins for Offaly and Tipperary

Offaly sent Limerick to Division 2 of the league after a 3-10 to 1-13 win in their Relegation playoff.
Tipperary will remain in that Division after their 3-9 to 2-8 victory over Kildare in their playoff.
