Camogie Relegation Playoff wins for Offaly and Tipperary

Apr 9, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrynews
Offaly sent Limerick to Division 2 of the league after a 3-10 to 1-13 win in their Relegation playoff.

Tipperary will remain in that Division after their 3-9 to 2-8 victory over Kildare in their playoff.

