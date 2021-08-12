Advertisement
Calls For Increased Spectators Ahead Of Listowel Harvest Festival

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By brendan
Calls For Increased Spectators Ahead Of Listowel Harvest Festival
Listowel 9-9-18 BLACK SCORPION &amp; Kevin Brouder jump the last to win the Kerry Group Handicap Steeplechase. (Photo Healy Racing)
The chair of Listowel race company is calling for the number of spectators allowed at race meetings to increase ahead of the Listowel harvest festival.

Both the Football and Hurling All-Ireland finals will see crowds of 40,000 in Croke Park, while 25,000 fans will be at the Aviva Stadium for Irelands World Cup Qualifiers.

However, as things stand, Listowel races would only be allowed to admit 500 spectators per day.

Pat Healy, who is the chair of Listowel Race Company, says the sport has been incredibly successful since its return last year…

Speaking on Kerry Today, Pat Healy was hopeful that Horse Racing Ireland would fight for the sport…

Listowel Harvest Festival will get underway on Sunday, the 19th of September…

