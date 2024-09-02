Callaway Knegare stars in Juvenile Derby win

Callaway Knegare was crowned the 2024 TIME Juvenile Derby champion on Saturday night in Shelbourne Park for the Field Sports syndicate from Kerry.

Trained by Owen McKenna, this son of Droopys Sydney – Droopys Sweet ran an incredible race over the 525 yards to claim the €25,000 prize. He showed his class and ability to take up the lead in the latter stages of the race with Ballymac Briar making all the running.

Knegare ran on strong to win by three and a half lengths in an exceptional time of 27.96 with the Barry Clancy trained Innfield Destiny running a career best to grab second place. It was a terrific final that had a bit of everything.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “Callaway Knegare was a sensational winner of the TIME Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park. Thank you to our sponsors Willie Rigney and John Fox of TIME Greyhound Nutrition, it has been a terrific competition from start to finish. The Bar One Racing Irish Laurels starts this Saturday so there isn’t any time for a break, and we can’t wait for this prestigious classic to kick off.”

(Callaway Knegare presentation pictured. Picture taken by Sarah Kinsella (GRI))

Callaway Knegare has been installed as the 7/1 favourite for the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby by the sponsors

The earlier position of the Juvenile Derby in this year’s calendar has ensured that it’s the perfect stepping stone for the Derby itself and punters believe that the step up to 550 yards will be an ideal fit for Callaway Knegare, who has seen his odds clipped into 7/1 from 8/1.

Graham Holland’s Bockos Diamond has seen support for the feature race in the Irish greyhound calendar, with the son of Dorotas Wildcat rated the main danger to the favourite by the oddsmakers at 10/1.

English Greyhound Derby winner De Lahdedah has also proved popular at 12/1 after leading home a 1-2 for trainer Liam Dowling at Towcester and equalling the track record, while BoyleSports Bob (25/1) and Juvenile finalist BoyleSports Blue (33/1) will fly the flag for owner John Boyle. The opening heats of the Irish Greyhound Derby are set to get underway on October 18th.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We were all expecting an electric performance from Callaway Knegare in the Juvenile Derby final and that’s exactly what we got. With attention now turning to the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, plenty expect Owen McKenna’s star to shine at Shelbourne again.”

Around the country:

Limerick

Tuono Charlie won his opening heat of the Roma Casino Irish Cambridgeshire Open 750 in serious style as this Sharon Hunt trained star smashed the track record. Previously held by the brilliant Threesixfive in 41.08, Charlie blew his rivals away clocking 40.73. He is a once in a lifetime greyhound with that being his 14th win in a row! Magical.

Curraheen Park

*** Last call for entries for the:

THE 2024 BARONE RACING IRISH GREYHOUND LAURELS OPEN 525

Which will get underway on Saturday night.

Deadline for entries is 2pm today.

72 entries @ €65 each

Winner €30,000 + Trophy

First-round heats Saturday September 7th

Additional incentives for the 2024 BarOne Racing Irish Laurels (T&C's apply):

Top Cork Owned Greyhound €3,000

Top Bitch €2,500

Top Syndicate Owned Greyhound €2,000

Top Owner Trained Greyhound €2,000

Last Trial Stake Greyhound Standing €2,000

**One name that won't be in the draw is Broadstrand Syd as the super-talented tracker picked up a small injury after winning the Irish Sprint Cup at Dundalk.

Kilcohan Park

The semi-finals of Dave Collins Memorial Munster Oaks took place at Kilcohan Park with two impressive heat winners. Mustang Fever won the opening semi-final in 28.49 for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle and Deelish Nora won the second heat in 28.54 for trainer John F McGee.