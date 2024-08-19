Callaway Knegare fastest heat winner in TIME Juvenile Derby

The Owen McKenna trained Callaway Knegare was the fastest heat winner in the second round of the TIME Juvenile Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

This son of Droopys Sydney – Droopys Sweet broke well from trap one but so did the Thomas O’Donovan trained Tivoli Milo. The pair went into the first bend together, but Knegare wasn’t giving him any chance of getting in front as he forced his way through, setting Milo back a few lengths.

It was all over from this point as Callaway Knegare went on to win in a time of 27.98 (track marked +.20 spots fast). He pulled away from Boylesports Blue who was seventeen lengths back in second place for trainer Paul Hennessy. Tivoli Milo grabbed third place.

The Liam Dowling trained Ballymac Briar was very impressive when winning heat 2 in 28.05. He held on by just a short head to the speedy Coosane Pickles for trainer Michael J O’Donovan while Clonfert Annie was third for trainer John Young.

Cheap Sandwiches won the opening heat for trainer Graham Holland in a time of 28.18. He dug deep to take up the running and pass by pacesetter Evolution who finished two lengths behind in second place for trainer Owen McKenna. Ballybough Nutz was third for trainer Murt Leahy.

The final heat was won by the Michael Malone trained Fun In The Run, a son of Malachi – Love Island. He is only a January 2023 puppy, so the future is looking bright for this youngster. He beat the Paul Hennessy trained Hello Diego by four lengths in 28.23 with Innfield Destiny third for trainer Barry Clancy.

Bookmakers BoyleSports have updated their outright betting market and have made Callaway Knegare the 6/4 favourite.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “There is alot to like about Callaway Knegare. The way he battled his way to the front on Saturday night was impressive. He drove into that first bend and wasn’t letting any of his rivals get the better of him. A great performance. Fun In The Run was also very good considering he is very young so there is more to come from him. A cracking Juvenile Derby.”