Jonathan Caldwell has slipped down the field on the opening day of the Andalucia Masters in Spain.

He's level par through 17 holes - having made three bogeys on his inward nine.

Caldwell is currently in a tie for 26th, five shots off the lead.

Leona Maguire is in New York for the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour.

The Cavan golfer plays alongside England's Liz Young and Tvesa Malik of India.

They tee off later this afternoon.