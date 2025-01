Republic of Ireland international Diane Caldwell has retired from international football.

The 36-year-old made her debut in 2006 and featured at the World Cup in Australia in 2023, winning 102 caps in all.

Caldwell says she felt the 'utmost pride and passion' every time she played for Ireland.

Advertisement

Her retirement comes shortly after Niamh Fahey's decision to call time on her international career last week.