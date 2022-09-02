Advertisement
Sport

Caldwell best of the Irish

Sep 2, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Caldwell best of the Irish
Jonathan Caldwell will go into the weekend best of the Irish at the Made In Himmerland.

The County Down golfer shot a 71 today to remain on 6-under par.

Caldwell is now nine-shots adrift of the halfway leader, Ross McGowan.

