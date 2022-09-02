Caldwell best of the Irish

Jonathan Caldwell will go into the weekend best of the Irish at the Made In Himmerland.
The County Down golfer shot a 71 today to remain on 6-under par.
Caldwell is now nine-shots adrift of the halfway leader, Ross McGowan.
