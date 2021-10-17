Caldwell 65th as Fitzpatrick wins

Jonathan Caldwell shot a 3-over-par final round of 74 at the Andalucia Masters on the European Tour.
That left him 14-over-par all round and 65th on the leaderboard.
England's Matt Fitzpatrick won by three shots on 6-under.
